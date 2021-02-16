Press Releases of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Avance Media

2020 50 most influential young Ghanaians list announced by Avance Media

50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians

As part of its annual programme to celebrate and honour Ghana’s most hard-working youth, leading PR and rating firm Avance Media has published the sixth edition of the annual 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking.



The list which is centred on revealing the most hard-working youth features individuals who stood tall in their business and careers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



Putting diversity into consideration, the list features young people from varied industries and sectors including politics, civil society, music, business, media, science and technology. Some of the notable individuals present on the list include Stonebwoy, Samuel Gyamfi, Berla Mundi, ZionFelix, Clemento Suarez etc.



Unlike previous rankings where qualified individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public votes, this year’s rankings are published in alphabetical order. Without public voting, this list features extraordinary and lesser-known individuals who contributed in diverse ways towards the fight against COVID-19.



Head of operations of Avance Media, Emmanuel Asieme Ayine, noted that the annual rankings of influential young Ghanaians continue to serve as an inspiration to all young people as they pursue excellence in their various endeavours.



Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order.



1.Akosua Manu

2.Alfred Ocansey

3.Anthony Dzamefe

4.Berla Mundi

5.Bright Simons

6.Clemento Suarez

7.Dancegod Lloyd

8.Daniel Dotse

9.Diana Hamilton

10.Edem Agbana

11.Elijah Amoo Addo

12.Emmaline Datey

13.Emmanuel Ohene Kofi Bilson

14.Enock Darko

15.Felix Adomako Mensah

16.Francis Abban

17.Gregory Rockson

18.Henry Nana Boakye

19.Isaac Aidoo

20.Isaac Jay Hyde

21.Jessica Poku

22.John Dumelo

23.Jonathan Mensah

24.Jordan Ayew

25.Jorge Appiah

26.Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor

27.Kidi

28.Kobby Blay

29.Kow Essuman

30.Kuami Eugene

31.Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr.

32.Kwadwo Sheldon

33.Laud Anthony Basing

34.Makafui Awuku

35.Medikal

36.Nana Gyasi Owusu

37.Peace Hyde

38.Peter Awin

39.Rabiu Alhassan

40.Sammy Gyamfi

41.Samuel Awuku

42.Samuel Nartey George

43.Serwaa Amihere

44.Sista Afia

45.Stonebwoy

46.Theophilus Acheampong

47.Thomas Partey

48.Victoria Michaels

49.Wendy Shay

50.Yanfo Hackman



