20 newly appointed investigators trained for Aircraft Accident and Investigation

Business News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

A five-day training programme for about 20 newly appointed investigators of the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB) is underway in Accra.



Drawn from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Ghana Airports Company Limited, Ghana Air Force and other relevant aviation stakeholders, the participants will be trained on aircraft accident investigation techniques and how to collect, document and preserve evidence – technically termed an indoctrination programme.



It will further familiarise the appointed investigators with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and recommended practices in Annexes 13 and 19 relating to aircraft accidents and incidents investigation.



Opening the event, Acting Commissioner of AIB Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh said the training will also focus on the depth of investigation that conforms with the legislation, regulations and other requirements of the state with which they are conducting the investigation.



He noted that participants will be provided with knowledge on aircraft operations and relevant technical areas of aviation, as well as how to obtain and manage the relevant technical assistance and resources required to support investigations.



It will further help the investigators to identify and analyse pertinent evidence to be able to determine the causes and, if appropriate, make safety recommendations, Mr. Prempeh stated.



Lastly, he said the programme will empower them on final reports-writing that meets requirements of the accident investigation authority of the state conducting the investigation.



He explained that the training was in line with AIB’s policy to keep investigators abreast with processes and procedures that govern the conduct of investigations into aircraft accidents and incidents the Bureau will pursue.



Aircraft accident investigation and prevention, Mr. Prempeh noted, is a specialised task that can only be undertaken by qualified and experienced pilots, aeronautical engineers and other qualified personnel in flight operations, airworthiness and air traffic management.



He stated that the indoctrination programme is the initial training in several phases of accident investigations and prevention, designed to present the functions of the AIB as well as legislation, policies and procedures for the conduct of investigation and prevention of aircraft accidents and incidents in and over Ghana.



As part of efforts to improve on Ghana’s high aviation safety and security standards, he noted that the Bureau has established mechanisms and processes to ensure aircraft accident and incident investigations are done in a standardised and well-coordinated manner, in line with the Chicago Convention and the Standards and Recommended Practiced (SARPs) in ICAO Annexes 13 and 19.