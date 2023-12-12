2.1 million jobs created by government in the past seven years – Bawumia

Business News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated that government has created 2.1 million jobs in the past seven years in the public and private sectors.



According to him, the establishment of the Business and Employment Assistance Programme will increase job opportunities and curb the unemployment canker that keeps rearing its head up in the country.



Speaking at the launch of the programme in Sunyani on Monday, December 111, 2023, Dr Bawumia said BEAP will sustain and grow medium and small enterprises, as well as create job opportunities.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb Business, he said, “The Business and Employment Assistance Programme and other youth interventions under the YEA and under agencies, underline our government's commitment to creating more jobs and opportunities to the youth, in addition to the 2.1m jobs created by the government in the past seven years in the public and private sectors respectively."



He stated that the BEAP initiative, driven by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), seeks to support 10,000 businesses owned by young Ghanaians.



Dr Bawumia further said BEAP will employ 20,000 youth, whose salaries will be paid by the YEA.



Read the tweet below;



