Press Releases of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Betway

Meta Description: Ghanaians can sign-up with 1xBet and place bets on thousands of betting markets every day. Here is everything you need to know about our 1xBet promo code BETMAX.



If you are in Ghana and would like to bet with 1xBet, use the 1xBet promo code BETMAX and take advantage of the latest offers from the bookmaker. To a new punter looking to sign up with 1xBet in Ghana, this review explores the fast-expanding betting site.



Three Most Important Bonuses on 1xBet Ghana



While 1xBet is a popular bookmaker in Ghana, a question every Ghanaian punter should ask is does the gaming site has the best offers? Well, when reviewing the 1xBet promo code in Ghana, we also checked the promotions page. The following are the three most notable bonuses on the betting site:



- 10% MTN Alarm Cashback: Register or log in and deposit a minimum of 10 GHS. Only account top-ups via MTN qualify.



- 1xBet Ghana Welcome Bonus: Register using 1xBet Ghana promo code and get a 200% deposit match-up or up to 550 GHS.



- Goalless Football Bonus: Play goalless football promotion and earn 140GHS if a game ends 0-0.



How to Register With 1xbet Promo Code BETMAX In Ghana



The first step to placing a bet on any betting site is creating a punter's account. Thus, testing some features of 1xBet means we had to create an account. To new players looking to register with a 1xBet promo code in Ghana, you can either sign-up using your email address or phone number. Here are the steps to follow:



1. Visit 1xBet Ghana and locate the green icon labelled 'registration' at the top right and click it.



2. Enter your telephone number or email address in the space provided. Note that you will receive a verification code via a text message if you choose to join via mobile number.



3. Enter the account confirmation code in the space provided.



4. Enter the 1xBet promo code BETMAX do be sure do never a bonus.



5. Your 1xBet account is now active. Proceed to add banking methods or deposit via MTN mobile to start placing bets on your favourite sports and matches.



1xBet Bonuses, Terms and Conditions



New players on 1xBet Ghana should note that even if you register using the 1xBet promo code BETMAX, every offer comes with certain terms and conditions. Here are bonuses on promo sportsbook as well as terms and conditions associated with each offer:



1xBet 550 GHS/200%Welcome Bonus Match-Up terms and conditions

Before claiming the 200% or up to 550GHS welcome bonus on 1xBet Ghana, punters must meet certain terms and conditions such as:



- You must deposit 6GHS and meet the x5 wagering requirement with half of the bonus offered.



- Bets must be placed on at least three match events or accumulator bets with at least 1.40 odds.



- You must have attained a legal gambling age in Ghana to register with 1xBet.



1xBet Ghana 140GHS Goalless Football Bonus Terms and Conditions

Goalless football bonus is a popular offer on 1xBet Ghana. To qualify for the bonus, players must meet the following terms and conditions:



- Opt-in in required to participate in the goalless football promotion.



- You must be a registered player with an active 1xBet account to qualify.



- A match must end 0-0 at fulltime to qualify for the 140GHS.

MTN Alarm 10% Cashback



To qualify for the 10% MTN cashback bonus at 1xBet, you must meet the following terms and conditions:



- You must top up your account with at least 10 GHS via MTN Ghana.



- You must be a registered customer of 1xBet Ghana with an active account.



- Bets must be placed on at least 4 events with odds of 1.8 or more.

Lucky Friday 600 GHS Bonus Terms and Conditions



- Register with 1xBet Ghana to qualify for the promotion.



- Players must deposit at least 6 GHS to participate in the lucky Friday promotion.



- Place an accumulator bet of at least 3 events and with an odds of 1.40.



X2 Wednesday Promo Bonus of 600 GHS on 1xBet Ghana: Terms and Conditions

To qualify for 600 GHS on 1xBet Ghana, players must meet the following terms and conditions:



- You must have registered and participated in the lucky Friday promotion.



- You must deposit at least 6 GHS to qualify.



- You can only redeem the bonus after meeting a wagering requirement of x3 within 24 hours after receiving it.



FAQs about 1xBet Ghana Promo Code



Signing up with a new betting site comes with questions. Here are some of the notable questions we asked about 1xBet Ghana and the corresponding answers:



Does 1xbet Ghana Have A Betting App?



Yes, you can download the 1xBet app for android, windows or iOS on the website before or after signing up.



How Can I Contact Support To Inquire About My Failed Promo Code?



For a quick response, use the 1xBet live chat on the website to ask questions. Bettors can also contact the 1xBet support desk via the telephone number provided on the site or through email.



Is 1xbet A Legitimate Gambling Site In Ghana?



Yes, the betting site is legally established under the gambling laws of Ghana. Note that 1xBet is now one of the most popular gaming sites in the West African nation.



Apart From 1xbet Sportsbook, Which Other Platforms Can I Join?

Ghanaians signing up with 1xBet can also casino and live casino platforms. You can also play poker, lottery, scratch card and fantasy sports on 1xBet Ghana.



How Do I Use The 1xbet Promo Code?



Ensure to fill in the promo code on the sign-up page to activate your 1xBet bonus.



Can I Deposit To My 1xbet Account Using A Crypto Wallet?

Yes, 1xBet Ghana now accepts up to 30 different types of cryptocurrencies. You only need to create a crypto wallet with a trusted exchange to get started.



Is EFT Transfer Available On 1xbet Ghana, And What Is The Service Charge?

Yes, you can use EFT in Ghana to fund your betting account at no cost.



Does 1xbet Ghana Provide Live In-Play Betting?



Yes, the betting site features live games, letting players place bets even after a match has started.



I Have Not Received My Welcome Bonus, What Could Be The Problem?



You must fulfil all the bonus terms and conditions, including wagering requirements to activate the welcome bonus package. If you are facing any challenges, contact 1xBet for help.



1xBet Ghana Platform Review



1xBet has become a global brand in the betting industry. In Ghana, the betting site is one of the most trusted. A quick preview of 1xBet Ghana doesn't disappoint. The platform is not only one of the most comprehensive in the country but also provides deep coverage of different sports. While 1xBet Ghana specialises in soccer, punters can also place bets on sports such as tennis, ice hockey, darts, badminton, basketball, cricket and many others. We also noted that 1xBet Ghana covers many leagues under every sport. For example, under football, bettors can choose Romania, Serbian, English, Italy Serie A, English Premier League, Mexican and even Brazilian league. In a nutshell, there are at least 50 leagues covered by the betting site. And when it comes to betting markets, punters can have up to 500 betting markets for a football match, which makes 1xBet Ghana one of the most comprehensive betting sites.



Other gaming platforms on 1xBet Ghana include live casino, casino, eSports, lotteries, 1XGames, lotto and poker. Thee platforms equally feature hundreds of games with thousands of betting markets.



1Xbet Ghana User Experience



1xBet Ghana is a user-friendly betting site that is easy to navigate. The navigation buttons are not only responsive but also easy to locate. The dark-blue theme looks exquisite on the site and blends well with textual elements on the website. However, the site looks crowded at a glance and sometimes loads slowly.



The Quality of Customer Support at 1xbet Ghana



1xBet customer support agents are available 24/7 via live chat. We noted that live chat is the quickest way of getting answers to our queries. We also recommend using the telephone number provided on the website, which is quite fast. However, email queries do not get immediate feedback. If the call line is busy, order a callback, which we think is a great feature.



Banking Options



Banking methods on a betting site should be convenient and secure. Thus, we asked the question, how many banking methods are available on 1xBet Ghana? Let’s break it down as follows:



Deposit



For Ghanaians using the 1xBet promo code to sign up, MTN is the best deposit method. It is convenient and safe. Airtel Tigo Money and Vodafone Ghana are other mobile banking methods. If you choose like using cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is the best option for 1xBet Ghana. Also, consider EPay and Perfect money as ideal methods of funding your betting account. The minimum deposit is 6GHS at no cost to bettors.



Deposit



Most of the above methods are also available for withdrawing earnings. MTN, Tigo, visa debit/credit cards, Vodafone, MasterCard, Skrill and Bitcoin are especially popular banking methods on 1xBet Ghana. The cost of withdrawing earnings on 1xBet Ghana varies depending on the method.



1xBet Mobile Experience: Mobile Platform and Mobile App



Mobile betting is the newfound way of placing bets on-the-go. We noted that the 1xBet website is optimized for mobile viewing. While the mobile site shows a minimized view, it is quite handy for responsive. Moreover, 1xBet Ghana has a mobile app that is compatible with iOS, Window and Android operating systems. Players signing via the app can still claim the welcome bonus and other offers using the 1xBet promo code where applicable.



Pros and Cons of 1xBet



Pros & Cons



To quickly help you understand 1xBet Ghana at a glance, here are the pros and cons of the betting sitz3e:







1xBet Promo Code BETMAX: Final Review Verdict and User Opinion



After signing up with the 1xBet promo code in Ghana, we can authoritatively report that the site is highly recommended to bettors looking for a top-quality gaming site with a very comprehensive sportsbook. The betting site covers every sport imaginable. It also features a comprehensive casino and lives casino sections. The poker platform, lotto/lottery sections, eSports and 1XGames are notwithstanding extensive, featuring interesting games and hundreds of betting markets. Moreover, the 1xBet app is one of the best in Ghana, hence a must-use for bettors who love to place bets on-the-go.

However, the betting company should look into making their site more user-friendly. It is cluttered and heavy graphics often compromise the quality of live stream on 1xBet Ghana.



Top Three 1Xbet Ghana Alternatives



For some reasons, some bettors would rather sign-up with a different betting site instead of 1xBet. Thus, for the interest of gamblers who need options, here are the top three 1xBet alternatives in Ghana.



222Bet



22Bet is a great alternative to 1xBet Ghana. It offers new players a generous welcome bonus of 50% match-up or up to 750 GHS when you deposit with Airtel money. However, graphics on the 22Bet website look heavy making the gaming site a bit slow and messy when loading pages.



Betway



Betway is another world-class betting site that now offers betting services in Ghana. You can deposit in Cedi using popular mobile banking methods such as Airtel Money, Tigo and MTN. Betway features some of the best odds in the market. However, players should expect limited odds when playing live games on Betway Ghana. Betway gives Ghanaians a welcome bonus of 200 GHS.



MyBet



MyBet gives new players a welcome offer of 200 GHS or 50% match-up on your first deposit. A 100% money back if your first bet loses on Mybet.Africa also looks attractive, especially to new players looking for a top-quality alternative to 1xBet Ghana. Moreover, Mybet has one of the best betting sites, featuring high-quality graphics, a very responsive theme and neatly arranged menu items.