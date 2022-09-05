1D1F will transform local economy into an industrialized one - Trade Minister

Business News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has noted that government's One District One Factory (1D1F) will soon industrialize the local economy.



He further stated that many factories would be established across the country under the 1D1F initiative.



His comment comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned a Ghanaian-owned auto lubricant manufacturing company.



This company - RIKPAT Company Limited - the Trade Minsiter said will produce different automotive products on the market.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on Monday, September 5, 2022, Alan Kyerematen said, “I was pleased to join @NAkufoAddo to commission RIKPAT Company Limited, a solely Ghanaian-owned auto-lubricant manufacturing company which produces various lines of automotive products."



"#1D1F is working to transform the Ghanaian economy into an industrialized one. More to come,” his tweet added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier this year announced that 106 out of 278 factories under his government's 1D1F initiative were operational.



He added that 148 factories were under construction while 24 were at the mobilization stage.



He made this known during the 2022 State of the Nations Address in parliament.





