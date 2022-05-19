1D1F biggest rollout of factories in history of Ghana and Gold Coast - Gabby

Business News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Government claims 106 companies fully operating under 1D1F



Gabby touts PPP funding of 1D1F projects



Gabby claims Nkrumah could not achieve even a quarter on what 1D1F has achieved



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has hailed government’s flagship programme “One District, One Factory” as one that has contributed immensely towards industrialization.



In his view, it is the biggest policy rollout that has aided the establishment of many factories.



Otchere-Darko stated that not even Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah can match the statistics of companies operating or under construction under the 1D1F policy.



He said that the better part of the 1D1F programme was that it was not financed by government but privately owned.



Gabby was reacting to some statistics from the government on the number of companies in full operation and under construction under the policy.



“This is the biggest rollout of factories in the history of Ghana and the Gold Coast. Not even Nkrumah achieved a quarter of this in his 9yrs from Independence. Even better, all financed through credit from Govt but privately owned,” Gabby tweeted.



The 1D1F program is government’s flagship programme geared towards industrialisation through a public-private partnership agreement.



According to data from the presidency, out of 278 incorporated 1D1F companies captured at the end of December 2021, 106 companies are in full operation.



Additionally, 148 companies are under construction, with 24 projects in the pipeline.



