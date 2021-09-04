1D1F: We’re ready to partner any company wishing to expand production base - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

• President Akufo-Addo is on a Western regional tour



• He commissioned the Phase III of the Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Ltd under the 1D1F



• The president wants businesses to take advantage of the 1D1F and provide jobs to people



The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has thrown a blank cheque at businesses hoping to expand their production in Ghana, to be a part of its ambitious One District One Factory initiative.



According to the president, continuous evidences like the story of the Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited, which has generated over 5000 jobs so far in the country, show that the initiative is one that is truly contributing to the industrial growth of Ghana.



Speaking during the Commissioning of the Phase III and the Sod Cutting ceremony of the Phase IV of the Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Ltd and monitored by GhanaWeb, President Akufo-Addo stated that without any discrimination, his government will welcome any business that will bring jobs to the people.



“This is a testament to the fact that government is ready to partner any company that is ready to expand its production base and offer jobs to our young people. I mention without discrimination - Ghanaian, foreign, so long as you are prepared to work and invest, you’ll have the support of this government,” he assured.



Currently, the Keda Ceramics Company produces 100,000 square meters of ceramics daily, and is projected, after the Phase IV is completed, to increase that production to 150,000 per day.



The $150 million investment so far has been described by the president as “the future of our country.”



With Ghana being the host of the Secretariat of AfCFTA, the president said that he is excited that so far, the company is feeding West Africa with larger portions of its production.



“The company we are told, currently exports 70% of its exports to West Africa and I am commending the company for extending its tentacles to the West African market to generate foreign exchange for our country and increase its value.



“And now that today, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is in operation, whose secretariat, we are privileged to host in Accra, I have no doubt that Keda Ceramics Factory Limited is going to spread its tentacles to the entire African continent,” he said.



On his part, Li Wei, the Managing Director of Keda, the manufacturers of the Twyford brand, explained that they are working at taking advantage of the opportunity presented by AfCFTA.



He said that the company is expanding its distribution pool to countries like South Africa and Egypt.



“We’ll commission the fourth phase and sixth phase next year to become to become the biggest ceramics tiles producer in the whole of West Africa. We’ll take advantage of AfCFTA to scale up our supply chain to South Africa and Egypt,” he said.



