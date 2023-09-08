1D1F: Savelugu rice factory fully operational – NPP

Business News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Savelugu Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Northern Region has commended the government for its efforts in making the Savelugu Rice Factory operational and further helping to contribute to the prosperity and self-sufficiency of the nation.



The Savelugu Rice Factory is a key project under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.



The project has been warmly received and appreciated by the residents of Savelugu, a statement dated September7, 2023 and signed by Abubakari Yakubu Bob, the Savelugu Communications director of the New Patriotic Party said.



It added that ''One of the most notable achievements of the Savelugu Rice Factory is the creation of numerous job opportunities for the youth and local farmers in the region.”



It noted that by supporting local rice production and processing, this initiative has not only generated employment but has also improved the livelihoods of many individuals in the area.



Additionally, the statement said the Savelugu Rice Factory plays a crucial role in reducing Ghana's reliance on imported rice.