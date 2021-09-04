1D1F: KEDA Ceramics factory providing 2,000 direct jobs

Business News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Government has disclosed that a ceramics factory whose construction started in September 2019 and was completed in June 2021 has so far created direct employment for some 2,000 people.



Located at Shama in the Western Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday September 3, 2021 commissioned Phase 3 of the KEDA Ceramics factory which is operating under the One-District One-Factory initiative.



“The factory has generated some 2,000 direct and 5,000 indirect employment opportunities, with the company having invested some US$150 million in all three phases, resulting in an increased production capacity of 150,000 square metres of tiles per day. Currently, the company exports 60% of tiles produced to the West African market,” the president revealed.



He added that despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the KEDA Ceramics factory was able to export 7,156,800-meter square of ceramics amounting to US$22.9 million, which increased to 10,540,800-meter square in 2020 and raked in US$34.8 million.



According to the President, the projection for this year’s export is expected to hit 12,355,200 metric square with US$39.5 million as foreign exchange generation.



President Akufo-Addo stated further, “the operations of the company have also seen a significant reduction in the import of tiles by as much as 14%. The contribution that this company is making in the industrialization agenda of the country and the transformation of our economy is significant.”



Particularly happy about the decision of the company to source their raw materials locally, the President noted that “many of those things we can do here in Ghana, we intend to begin the process of doing them here in Ghana. That is the way we can develop our economy and begin to address the living standards of our people.”



A deputy Trade Minister, Michael Okyere Baafi on his part noted that the success story of KEDA Ceramics is a testament to the friendly business environment and the appropriate incentives under the 1D1F flagship programme.



“These home-grown companies can compete on the global market and this is because the company is currently exporting its products to most West African countries and is seeking to enter the wide continental market, I am particularly happy about the usage of locally available raw material, clay, as the major input in the manufacture of the products,” the deputy minister said.



He also pointed out that the siting of the factory in the Western Region is a classic example of local enterprises harnessing the available resources to enhance the economic activities of the people within its catchment area.



