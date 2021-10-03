1D1F: Government not hinged on only rebranding greenfield projects – Alan Kyerematen

Business News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Trade Minister has clarified assertions about the 1D1F initiative



• He pointed government was not only focused on rebranding greenfield projects



• Alan Kyerematen said the initiative is also focused on resuscitation of existing but distressed companies



Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has rebutted claims that the Government is only rebranding some existing projects as one district-one-factory (1D1F) companies.



This comes after assertions have been made that the Akufo-Addo-led administration was only expanding existing companies under the initiative to create an impression of newly instituted ones.



Addressing journalists in the Ashanti region, the trade minister, Alan Kyerematen clarified that the 1D1F was not hinged on only birthing greenfield projects but included the resuscitation of existing but distressed companies.



“If we say we are embarking on an industrial transformation agenda, if we say we want to stimulate industrial growth, what sense will it make if we allow struggling existing companies to collapse and say that we are supporting only greenfield projects?” the trade minister quizzed.



“Why don't we extend similar support to these struggling companies for them to get back on their feet so that we are able to sustain the livelihoods of the Ghanaians who have been employed there as well as increase their capacity to recruit even more?” he continued.



The trade and industry assured of government’s support to vibrant companies under the industrialization initiative as well one who want to either expand or introduce new production lines.



Alan Kyerematen made this known when he accompanied President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a tour of the Ashanti region for a working visit.