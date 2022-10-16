19th edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards held in Accra

Business News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 19th edition of the Ghana Ghana Club 100 awards scheme has been held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra with a call for increased partnerships between the private sector and government.



This year’s edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards was organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre under the theme ‘Ghana’s Private Sector, a Catalyst for Post-Pandemic Economic Transformation’.



Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo delivering the keynote address highlighted the key role of the private sector in Ghana’s economic development.



He indicated that government is keen on some thematic areas which are aimed at enhancing the private sector to propel growth and development.



The areas include; Macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, Infrastructural development, Accelerated industrial development and Agricultural transformation.



“I want to encourage all the companies present to assist government to achieve its goal of increasing the economic level of the nation as well as creating more jobs,” Osafo-Maafo said.



Award winners for the 19th edition



Zeepay Ghana Limited emerged as the overall best company of the year at the 19th edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).



The financial technology company earned the top spot after beating some ninety-nine (99) companies enlisted in the awards scheme.



Newmont Ghana Gold Limited however emerged in place second while Multipro Private Ltd, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Scancom Plc, Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, Amanex Co.Ltd, Express IDS Consult Agency Limited, Newmont Golden Ridge Limited, GCB Bank PLc took the third to the tenth positions respectively.



The Ghana Club 100 awards scheme was aimed at recognizing the best one hundred businesses in the country leading in key strategic sectors of the economy.



The award categories include; Best company in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Financial Services, Information and Communication Technology, Services, Infrastructure, Petroleum and Mining Services, Manufacturing, Tourism, Health, and Education.



Other Ghanaian companies were also ranked and honoured for their resilience and various contributions to the country.















