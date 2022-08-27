19 entities you should avoid taking loans from - BoG to public

Business News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana has asked Ghanaians to disengage from some 19 credit operators in the Ghanaian market.



The Central Bank said the entities are not licensed thus customers who transact any form of business with them do so at their own peril.



In an August 22, 2022, statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the Bank noted that these “unlicensed entities are engaged in the provision of loans to the Ghanaian public, in contravention of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).”



The statement further mentioned that these illegal entities mostly employ the use of mobile applications and social media in their activities.



“The activities of these unauthorized entities amount to non-adherence of the

consumer protection requirements and abuse of customer data and privacy

laws,” it added.



It is however not clear if there are other entities, but the Bank of Ghana list these 19 financial entities among entities providing loan services without a license from the Central Bank.





1.SikaPurse Quick Online loan



2.4Cedi Instant Mobile loan application



3.Zidisha Online Loans



4.GhanaLending Application



5.ChasteLoan Application



6.LoanClub-Ghana Instant Loan



7.AdamfoPa Loan



8.MetaLending- Instant Cash Loan



9. Wohiasika Loan (Ghanaloan.net)



10.Boseafie – Bosea Micro-Credit



11.SikaKasa Online Lending



12.LoanPro – digital and instant loan



13.SikaWura Loan Application



14.BegyeBosea Loan



15.LendingPapa – Online Loans



16.CrestCash Loan



17.Credxter – Loans and Hire- Purchase



18.MobiLoan Application



19.Cedi Now – Cash Loans Application





SSD