179 Menzgold customers have died – Fred Forson

Tuesday, 21 June 2022

179 customers have died as a result of their locked up cash with defunct gold dealership firm - Menzgold, Convener of Aggrieved Customers, Fred Forson, has said.



Aside from the people who passed away, Forson said several others have various ailments and to some extent, are bedridden.



Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Fred Forson bemoaned the extent to which the collapse of Menzgold has had on its customers.



“It’s sad that we have lost some people and 179 people have already died and many others are down with various degrees of injury...The money is not lost but it is sad we lost all those people.”



He expressed disappointment in government's delay in the prosecution of the case against the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise known as NAM 1 for the past 3 years.



Fred Forson accused the government of not showing interest in retrieving their locked-up funds from Menzgold.



“We are really disappointed in how the government is handling the matter. To us, the government is not committed to resolving this because, for three years, the government is still investigating the matter, although it’s not a murder case,” he said.



It would be recalled that in January 2019, the accounts and some properties of NAM 1 were frozen by EOCO.



Also, all assets in connection with Menzgold across the country were closed down.



In an application that was filed on November 19, 2021, the counsel stated that the applicant (EOCO) and other corroborative agencies found out that, the respondents (NAM 1, Menzgold) were engaged in money laundering and other acts that are contrary to sections of EOCO.



