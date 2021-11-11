17 communities benefit from cocoa solar project in Sunyani East

Business News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A total of 17 communities in the Sunyani East Constituency have been approved to benefit from the Cocoa solar project.



On behalf of the Member of Parliament of Sunyani East Constituency, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Municipal Chief Executive Ansu Kumi hosted a team of technicians in charge of the project from Accra to ensure the setting up of these solar lights.



The beneficiary communities are Daadom, Adedease, Besease, Asamoakrom, Asikasu, Yeboahkrom, Benu Ano, Nsagobesa and Asuogya.



The rest are Nwowasu (Kramokrom), Boreso, Koo Kyere, Mahamakrom, Addaikrom, KooNsowaa, Kwaku Poolo and Jinijini.



Out of these communities, six have been demarcated to be lit today, November 11, under the first phase with the second phase to follow immediately after the first.



The six include: Daadom, Nsagobesa, Koo Nsowaa, Jinijin, Adaikrom and Adedaase



The Cocoa solar project was initiated by former President John Agyekum Kufour under Ghana Cocobod in 2015 to brighten some cocoa growing areas across the country until they are connected to the national grid.