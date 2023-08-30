167% increase in tariffs has created debts for our hotels – Ackah-Nyamike

Business News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Dr Edward Ackah-Nyamike Jnr, has stated that the initial tariff adjustments by the Public Regulatory and Utilities Commission in February have had adverse effects on their operations.



According to him, the association does not have an issue with the current adjustments to be implemented on September 1, 2023.



PURC announced an initial increment in water tariffs by almost 167% at the beginning of the year.



His comments come after a planned protest by the association to highlight their concerns.



The intended protest was called off due to the absence of the police.



Ackah Nyamike said: “Our particular issue is with the adjustment that was done for February that increased the tariff that is our focus and that has created debts for the hotels. So, we want that one to be reversed to what it was. Reverse it first and then do the 8.3 percent and if you can now talk about new rates, that’s a whole different ball game.



“Our focus is not on the new adjustment that is starting from the 1st even though that is a discussion for another day because it means that the rates are high. So, either way, there is an issue,” he noted.



The protest has, however, been put on hold temporarily.



The Association therefore noted that efforts to reach the PURC had yielded no positive results.



