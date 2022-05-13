156,782 direct and indirect jobs created under 1D1F initiative - Trade Minister

Business News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

1D1F initiative launched by Akufo-Addo government



Governemnt committed to success of 1D1F - Trade Minister



1D1F helping to solve unemployment situation - Alan Kyerematen



Government’s flagship initiative which seeks to boost industrialisation and create jobs is said to be yielding some results.



According to the Minster for Trade Industry, Alan Kyerematen, the One-District-One-Factory initiative has created some 156,782 direct and indirect jobs across the country.



Addressing participants at a public lecture organised by the Presbyterian Church Of Ghana, the sector minister touted the 1D1F initiative as one that is helping to address Ghana’s unemployment situation.



“Under the 1D1F programme alone, 106 companies which are operational under the initiative have created over 156,782 direct and indirect jobs. The new strategic economic growth poles such as the establishment of vehicle assembly plants, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and garment production which have received dedicated attention by the Ministry are creating highly skilled job opportunities for Ghanaians,” Alan Kyerematen said.



In a bid to diversify economic growth, the minister said his outfit is currently placing special focus on strategic poles dubbed; Strategic Anchor Industries Initiative.



He explained the initiative will focus on Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones which will provide support to private business promoters towards the establishment of the Industrial Parks and Economic Zones.



These parks and economic zones, the minister said will be centered across the 16 regions of the country with the view of improving land access, business support services and utilities for industrial growth.



“The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development [is] promoting the development of SMEs in different sectors of the economy, focusing on those with high growth potential,” he added.