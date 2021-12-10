153,782 jobs created under 1D1F - Deputy Trade Minister

Business News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Michael Okyere Baafi, has said several jobs have been created under the government's 1 District 1 Factory initiative.



He noted that 23,505 were created directly in agribusiness, steel manufacturing others in the value chain while 130,277 were created indirectly.



In an interview with JoyNews, the deputy trade minister said out of the 275 factories expected to be established in various districts across the country, 106 factories have been completed.



He said, “Mostly jobs that have been created are in the area of agribusiness, steel manufacturing and other areas that are also needed to boost the economic growth in the country. Almost about 151,000 jobs have been created which is made up of direct and indirect jobs. Direct jobs of 23,505 and indirect jobs which mostly come within the value chain and also in the area of procurement 130,277,” he said.



“We are working on the target as I am talking to you and we are almost through, but I am sure it is anything not less than what we have done because so far, 275 1D1F companies are at the various stages of completion, only 106 have been completed so the rest can generate a lot of jobs for the good people of Ghana," he added.



About the 1D1F programme



The 1D1F is a private sector-led initiative envisioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to create the necessary conducive environment for businesses to access funding from financial institutions and other support services from government agencies, to establish factories and production units in the various districts of the country.



It seeks to change the structure of Ghana’s economy from one which is dependent on import and export of raw materials to one which is focused on manufacturing, value addition, and export of processed goods by processing raw materials found largely in the 275 districts of the country into finished or semi-finished goods.



