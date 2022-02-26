15% increase in transport fares take effect

Business News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transport operators announce new fares



Fuel cost cited as factor in transport fare hikes



Transport fares went up 13% in June 2021



The cost of transport services across the country have gone up 15% effective today, February 26, 2022.



This comes after the transport operators in Ghana on Monday February 21, 2022, agreed to the rise in fares. According to the Road Transport Operators Union, the increment falls in line with administrative arrangements on public transport fares



The Union also cited the current cost of fuel prices and other expenses related to their trade as affecting the decision to increase fares following consultations with relevant stakeholders.



The Road Transport Operators Union in an earlier statement said “we kindly request all commercial transport operators to comply with the new fares and post same at loading terminals.”



In June 2021, the Union announced a 13% increment in fares attributing the decision to hikes in fuel prices.



The price of fuel which was hovering around GH¢6 per litre at the time has since gone up to almost GH¢8 per litre.