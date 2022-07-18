15% COLA too small to deal with inflation - Steve Hanke predicts more protests

Business News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, Steve H. Hanke has stated that the 15% Cost of Living Allowance agreement reached by the government and organised labour is not enough to deal with the current inflation in the country.



According to him, more protests may be witnessed in the coming days.



Even though the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed that the inflation rate for June hit 29.8 percent, the economist pegs Ghana’s inflation at 50 percent a year.



On his Twitter page, Steve Hanke wrote, “Ghana has averted a planned strike over the pay of public workers by increasing the cost-of-living allowance by 15%. SPOILER ALERT: The 15% increase was way too small to keep up with inflation, which I measure at 50%/yr.”



He added that “So, protests will soon reappear.”



The government has agreed to pay 15% (of base pay) Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to all public sector workers effective July 1.



This follows recent agitations on the labour front with some groups resorting to strikes to demand the payment of 20% COLA in the wake of the increased cost of living.



Confirming the agreement reached via a Twitter post, Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said government was committed to ameliorating the plight of Ghanaians during these challenging times.



“Government and Organised Labour have concluded negotiations for Cost-of-Living Allowance. A 15% allowance has been agreed upon effective July 1. Govt is keen on mitigating the impact of global challenges on the people of Ghana,” he tweeted.



In further documents sighted by GhanaWeb, per the new agreement, all strike actions by organised labour have been called off immediately and members will return to work.



The agreement was signed by Employment and Labour Relations Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaking during the 2022 NPP Annual Delegates Conference expressed his appreciation to organised labour for agreeing on the 15 percent COLA despite its 20 percent request.



He said, “We’ve gone through this election with a lot of composure and with unity and coherence and my prayer is that when we finish this election today the same composure, the same unity, the same coherence will guide our future.



"I want to use this occasion also to say a big thank you to the leadership of the Trades Union Congress and Organised labour for agreeing to the arrangements they came to the other day with the Minister for Employment and Labour and Minister for Finance.



The agreement was in the national interest of Ghana that we should go forward to face the difficulties of our country without the divisiveness of strikes and the confusion that they will bring,” he concluded.



