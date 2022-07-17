15% COLA agreement in the interest of Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Organised labour demands 20% COLA



15% COLA agreement reached by government and organized labour



Organized labour calls off strike



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the 15% COLA agreement by the government and organized labour is in the best interest of the country.



According to him, resolving the issues of labour in the country ensures that law and order are maintained, even as the country faces harsh economic conditions.



Speaking during the 2022 NPP Annual Delegates Conference expressed his appreciation to organized labour for agreeing on a 15% cost of living allowance despite its 20% request.



He said, “We’ve gone through this election with a lot of composure and with unity and coherence and my prayer is that when we finish this election today the same composure, the same unity, the same coherence will guide our future.



"I want to use this occasion also to say a big thank you to the leadership of the Trades Union Congress and Organised labour for agreeing to the arrangements they came to the other day with the Minister for Employment and Labour and Minister for Finance. The agreement was in the national interest of Ghana that we should go forward to face the difficulties of our country without the divisiveness of strikes and the confusion that they will bring,” he concluded.



The government has agreed to pay 15% (of base pay) Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to all public sector workers effective July 1.



This follows recent agitations on the labour front with some groups resorting to strikes to demand the payment of 20% COLA in the wake of the increased cost of living.



Confirming the agreement reached via a Twitter post, Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the government was committed to ameliorating the plight of Ghanaians during these challenging times.



“Government and organised Labour have concluded negotiations for Cost-of-Living Allowance. A 15% allowance has been agreed upon effective July 1. Government is keen on mitigating the impact of global challenges on the people of Ghana,” he tweeted.



In further documents sighted by GhanaWeb, per the new agreement, all strike actions by organized labour have been called off immediately and members will return to work.



The agreement was signed by Employment and Labour Relations Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



