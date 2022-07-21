15.7 million Ghana cards issued by NIA – Prof. Ken Attafuah

Business News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it has issued over 15.7 million Ghana Cards to citizens.



According to the Executive Secretary of the Authority, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, current data available has shown that 16,969,034 persons have been registered for the Ghana Card while 16,535,623 cards have so far been printed as at July 21, 2022.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM and monitored GhanaWeb, Prof. Attafuah stated that some 808,493 cards have been printed but were yet to be issued to respective registrants.



He noted that some persons have double-registered for the Ghana Card, hence, the reason for the delay in the issuance of their cards.



“There are people who have double-registered. That is potentially a criminal offence. Those ones are being individually investigated. There are those whose cards have gone into adjudication, not because of double registration but because they have sought to change their vital data in the custody of the authority, such as bio-data. For such people, the system arrests their application, and it joins a queue,” he explained.



“For such people, until the outstanding issues are rectified, they can’t receive their cards,” Prof. Attafuah added.



Ghana Card roll out



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration relaunched the Ghana Card registration on Friday, September 15, 2017.



The card, according to the government will serve as a unique identifier for both resident and non-resident Ghanaians as well permanently resident foreign nationals.



Currently, the card serves as an electronic passport and SSNIT card with the Bank of Ghana also announcing that the card will be the only approved card for all bank transactions in the country.



The National Communication Authority (NCA), on the other hand, has asked citizens to re-register their SIM Cards with their Ghana Cards.



Ghana Card as E-passport



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently announced that the roll-out of the Ghana Card fully met the requirements for an E-passport, despite a rejection by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).



This claim was shot down by Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Affairs Minister.



She told Parliamentarians that the processes for the acceptance of the Ghana card as a source document for international travel have not been finalised yet.



