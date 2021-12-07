12 young entrepreneurs win GH¢ 1.17m under the 2021 GrEEn Innovation Challenge

Business News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Climate change, pollution major global challenges



GrEEn addresses both climate change and unemployment



EU supporting Ghana's climate change efforts



Twelve young Ghanaian entrepreneurs have won a total of GH¢ 1.17m under the GrEEn Innovation Challenge.



The awardees include the founders Mending Banana and Plantain Stem Papers who received GH¢ 175,000; Supreme Pod Industries (GH¢ 70,000); Rural Green Recycling (GH¢ 55,000); Recycling Fields (GH¢ 100,000); Ofnet Farms (GH¢ 70,000) and Eazz Foods (GH¢ 65,000).



The other winners are the founders of Brain Eco feeds GH¢ 85,000; A. Arthur Enterprise (GH¢ 80,000); Waterforce Ventures (GH¢ 95,000); Antannah Farms (GH¢ 100,000); Roland Rice (GH¢ 175,000); Mending Banana and Plantain Stem Papers (GH175,000) and Pamela Chicks and Feeds, (GH¢ 100,000)



At the presentation of the prizes at the Stichting Nederlandse Vrijwilligers (SNV) 2021 Innovation Challenge Awards in Accra, the Country Director of SNV Ghana Mr Anjo van Toorn said the GrEEn Innovation Challenge is part of Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project.



He said the objective of the project was to support entrepreneurs and green Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and also to create more jobs for the teeming youth unemployed of Ghana.



“The Innovation Challenge is a great incentive and support to young entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, to transform their dreams and ideas into viable green businesses; businesses that contribute to a local circular economy in Ghana.



"In this way, GrEEn addresses two big issues in Ghana: youth unemployment and climate crisis. Let’s go green," he added.



On her part, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Ghana reiterated that GrEEn was one of the programmes of the EU aimed at creating sustainable jobs for youth, women and supporting green businesses.



According to her, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was been implemented since 2019 and it has helped create jobs and also supported Ghana’s climate change initiatives.



GrEEn is a four-year programme being implemented by the EU with the collaboration of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and the United Nations Capital Development Fund.