$12 billion to be generated from 6 tree crops by 2027 - Agric Minister

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has stated that his outfit is looking forward to raking in at least 12 billion dollars from 6 tree crops grown in the country by 2027.



This amount, he said, was equivalent to the annual revenue generated from cocoa.



The selected tree crops to generate revenue for the country, Dr Afriyie Akoto mentioned were oil palm, shea, rubber, coconut, mango and cashew.



“By 2027, our target is for each of the six selected tree crops to generate a revenue of at least 12 billion US Dollars, equivalent to that of the annual revenue of cocoa. This is achievable per stipulations of the strategy,” the Food and Agric Minister stated.



Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto said the move forms part of strategies put in place by the Agric Ministry to offer a lifeline to the tree crop sector in Ghana.



Dr Afriyie Akoto mentioned that the tree crop sector is being cultivated by over 1.5 million households.



He stated that this sector could create more jobs to help curb the growing unemployment rate in the country.



