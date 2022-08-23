100 Menzgold customers dead over locked up cash - Coalition

Business News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chairman of Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Timothy Binob, has revealed that 100 members have died following their inability to retrieve their investments from the defunct company.



He stated on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that these members died from depression, anxiety, and other causes as a result of several failed attempts to retrieve their investments with the company.



He stated that the group had buried some of these individuals, while others are at the mortuary awaiting their final funeral rites.



Mr Binob stated that some others are unable to pay their wards’ fees, causing some to withdraw their wards from school, with some now wandering our streets.



He was responding to Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Head of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), who recently stated that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO and founder of the defunct company.



According to her, they are also having difficulty prosecuting NAM 1 because they cannot find the specific law that allows them to do so.



But Timothy Binob says it sounds strange that the EOCO boss made such unfortunate comments.



He argued that it made no sense for the state to have closed down the company when it ho evidence to prosecute NAM 1.



Mr. Binob suggested that the government owed them an apology because what it did was terrible, deprived them of their livelihood, and led to depression, anxiety, pain, and the death of some members.



To compensate them for what had happened, they want the government to pay them their investments since the government confiscated the assets of the embattled CEO, who is currently standing trial.



“If you had no evidence, why did you seize his assets and shut down his business on the grounds that he lacked a license to operate?” This is unacceptable, and the government must come out and apologize to the Menzgold members who have been wronged,” he added.



“We never said NAM 1 was above the law. We stated that the government should have considered the customers before collapsing the company."



“The government had no regard for the customers and went berserk in closing down the company,” he said.