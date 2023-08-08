10 things to do to succeed as an entrepreneur – Paa Kwesi Nduom

Business News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The owner of GN Bank, Paa Kwesi Nduom, who also doubles as a businessman has outlined ten things that every young person seeking to start a business or excel at their careers must prioritize.



According to him, employing these habits and steps will put one in the position to make it in any field.



Sharing his entrepreneurial journey with students at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, he encouraged them to be responsible and pay their taxes and contributions to the state.



He listed the 10 pointers as follows:



1. A high sense of urgency is necessary, do what needs to be done today not tomorrow



2. Shortcuts don’t last, if it feels too good to be true, it really is quite often





3. Your day’s work hasn’t ended until you have documented everything you have done for that day



4. Watch your successful seniors, look at what they do, and emulate them



5. A good career requires good health



6. All work and no play do not produce consistently good results



7. Discipline is everything, the way you dress, talk, protect company assets





8. Pay government but stay away from the state as much as possible



9. Success breeds success, Failures happen but don’t make it a habit



10. You don’t know when and when your opportunity will arrive so prepare yourself.



