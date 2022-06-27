10 challenges with National Cathedral – IMANI Africa

Business News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Think tank questions relevance of National Cathedral



Sole sourcing of Cathedral project did not meet procurement standards



Justifications for ballooned cost of Cathedral not known, IMANI



The IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has listed a number of challenges associated with the construction of the National Cathedral.



In the document released by the Centre, it notes among other challenges, reasons the country may not need a National Cathedral, especially at a time when the economy is suffering harsh economic conditions



The challenges have been listed as follows:



1. Value Proposition



The centre queried the relevance of the National Cathedral, noting, Does yet another cathedral make a difference? Ghana already has 40 orthodox/traditional cathedrals. There are also over 120 cathedral-scale Christian worship centers. There is almost no native religion complex worthy of a visit. Komfo Anokye’s hometown has been completely neglected as have the Sakumono & Korle shrines.



2. Communal Commitment



Why isn’t the Christian Community, its philanthropic allies, and the Faithful taking responsibility for building an extra “cathedral” if indeed they are as supportive as the government claims they are? it asked.



3.Conceptual Confusion



It added that “even before construction reached ground level, costs had ballooned from $100 million to $400 million. This is a clear and incontrovertible sign that the project was poorly designed from the start and the very concept mired in sheer confusion.”



4. Financial Opacity



From an initial estimate of $100 million, the financial commitment climbed to $190 million, then $250 million. Late last year, it was said to be $350 million. And now, according to the General Counsel of the lead contractor, it is $400 million. None of the justifications for these estimate revisions have been shared with the public through public funds are being used.



5. Flagrant Disregard for Law



IMANI also contested the procurement procedures that were used in handing over the project to architect David Adjaye.



“The decision to sole-source the project to Adjaye despite the clear conditions and thresholds laid out in the procurement law for sole-sourcing was not met.

Committing the nation in contracts to spend far more than was expressly approved by the procurement authorities.



Refusing to openly disclose spending plans in the budget so that funds can be appropriated for the project in a way that would ensure scrutiny by the legislative branch.”



It further added that “failing to disclose the full set of financial commitments, disbursements, and liabilities to Parliament despite several budget cycles since project inception. Leading to strong suspicions of underhand spending, crooked dealings, and corruption-related conduct.



The decision to engage architects and contractors is not yet in good standing with the appropriate regulatory authorities in the construction and architectural industry in Ghana.”



6. Potential for Interfaith Discord



“The so-called Washington National Cathedral is NOT “America’s National Cathedral”. It is an Episcopalian cathedral known as the Cathedral of St. Paul and Peter. It was built through private donations at the cost of $65 million. Not a penny from the state goes into maintaining it.



The plan to hold civic ceremonies in the planned Ghanaian “National Cathedral” suggests a privileging of Christianity over other faiths that can in time undermine the positive interfaith relations being experienced presently,” the centre explained.



$790 Million (cost of restoration) – Entirely Private



France: Notre Dame – it is a Catholic cathedral, not a republican monument. It only served as a national site for civic ceremonies when Catholicism was the state religion and personal faith of the monarch.



7. Categorical Confusion



“Cathedral” is a technical term. Churches with an episcopal hierarchy build cathedrals. It is NOT a generic Christian term. A cathedral is the SEAT OF A BISHOP. Ghana has no “National Bishop”.



There is NO established church so there cannot be a “National Cathedral”.

Hence why in Nigeria, they called theirs a “National Christian Center” and previously “National Ecumenical Center”.



Government’s incorporation of an “interdenominational church” through the Museum’s Board confuses an already messy situation. At most, a “chaplaincy” model as used in Ghanaian universities, hospitals and the armed forces should have been adopted. The building itself should have been owned by a statutory body and operated by a chaplaincy system established by the Christian churches.”



8. Massive Upfront Payment



Adjaye has been paid at a rate that is at least three times what the local regulators of the profession suggest to be reasonable and four times the median rate in the UK where he principally practices.



9. Inflated Architectural and Design Cost



Given his 20-year industry record, it is noteworthy that Ghanaian public institutions will, since 2018, suddenly start awarding large contracts to Adjaye without any design competitions or even basic tenders taking place.



10. Preposterous Cost-Benefit Analysis



The government has entered into secret pacts with the Museum of the Bible (MOTB), Nehemiah Group, and Cary Summers (all linked to the Green Organisation in the US) for assistance in developing Christian tourism around the National Cathedral. The experience of these individuals and organizations in their own backyard and operations proves that “bible museums” are extremely hard to run and fully cover costs.



