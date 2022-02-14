10 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your loved ones

Business News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Today, February 14 is Valentine's Day, an opportunity for people to express or show love for their friends, family, spouses and partners.





Meanwhile, this show of love is usually characterized by gifts and special love messages all across the world.



With the advent of social media as well, most people are quick to show off the gifts they receive or give to their friends and followers on various social media platforms.



This has created the impression that Valentine’s Day gifts should be expensive, or of a certain standard.



Vendors as well take advantage of the opportunity to run promotional sales that offer discounts to patrons.



In the midst of economic hardships and increasing rates of general prices of goods and services, it is prudent to devise cost-saving means to show your loved ones you care, without breaking the bank.



Before anything else, here are a few tips to note:



1. Make sure to identify a need of your partner or the person you want to gift.



2. Also take note of their love languages and the kind of gifts that easily appeal to their senses.



3. Carve a budget for yourself and decide how much you are willing to spend on the person.



4. Beware of outrageous prices on the internet



This may sound like a lot of work but for the best experience and greater satisfaction, survey the market for the kind of things you want to buy before making a choice.



Budget-friendly gifts between GH¢50 and GH¢100cedis for ladies include but are not limited to the following:



Jewellery pieces (i.e., Wristwatch, Bracelet, necklaces, knuckle rings)



Hair accessories (customized bonnets, scrunchies, hair food, essential oils)



Self-help books



A journal



Scented candles



Body splashes



Customized mugs



A picture frame



Pastries (a box of cupcakes preferably)





A combination of two of three of the above mentioned, neatly packaged can speak volumes to the needs of a partner.



Also, note that packaging when it comes to gifts is very crucial as it carries a message of importance to the receiver.



The icing on the cake is to always add a love note to your gifts. Love notes give people the impression that the gifts were purposely and specially made for them.



Everyone appreciates exclusivity no matter how much they try to deny or hide it.



A love note with a special note, printed or handwritten will go a long way to add that extra spice to your gift package.



You can also get a gift voucher from their favourite restaurant or favourite place to eat out for them.



Last but not least, you can create a love jar containing candies and about 50 short notes detailing your favourite things about them, your favourite parts of their personality and why you will always choose them.



You do not need to break the bank but you will surely make a lasting statement if you patronize any of these ideas.