10,000 jobs to be created from Kenyasi No 1 Community Mining Scheme - Minister

Business News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents of Kenyasi No.1 and its surrounding communities in Asutifi North of the Ahafo Region have become the latest beneficiaries of the government’s sustainable and responsible mining initiative following the launch of a Community Mining Scheme in the community.



The scheme was inaugurated on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker.



Addressing a gathering of traditional rulers, dignitaries and the youth. Hon. Mireku Duker spelt out the safety protocols that must be followed by the mining operators, warning that any action contrary to the relevant regulations and code of practice will incur the wrath of the Minerals Commission who will apply the laws appropriately.



In line with the government’s objective of ensuring responsible mining practices across the country, Hon. Duker presented a mercury-free machine to the community to aid them in their activities.



The Deputy Minister disclosed that the concession will create 8000 direct jobs and 2000 indirect jobs and also tasked the workers to work diligently and ensure that the government’s objective of raising local champions in the mining industry is achieved.



“We are giving you a mercury-free machine to facilitate your work. With this machine, you don’t have to use any chemical to extract the gold, apart from water. The machine will aid you to recover over 90% of gold from the ore. In line with the requirement the site is also equipped with a first aid centre to provide immediate care in time of need”.



“The community must benefit from the mining operations by way of Cooperate Social Responsibility. We, therefore, urge you to channel some of the revenue from the operations to undertake developmental projects. I want to emphasize that this location is the area granted as a Community Mining concession, no one should mine beyond this point,” he said.



According to him, the government has instituted a number of measures to tackle the galamsey menace but it will not be successful without the collaboration of the local authorities and the populace.



The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North Constituency, Patrick Banor commended President Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for their devotion and dedication to the fight against illegal mining.



He bemoaned the resurgence galamsey activities in the area and warned of the dire effects it could have on the community, noting that with satisfaction, the measures put in place by the Ministry is already yielding results.



He added that the Kenyasi No. 1 Community Mining Scheme will spur socio-economic development in the area.



The Omahene of Kenyasi No. 1, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri thanked the government and assured his community's adherence to prescribed regulations.