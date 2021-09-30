1% of GPD to be dedicated to research and innovation – Government

Business News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, has announced that the cabinet has taken a decision to dedicate 1% of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to research and innovation.



This, he said would be disbursed through the Ghana National Research Fund.



He said this at a press conference moderated by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in Accra on Wednesday September 29.





After the address, Mr Oppong Nkrumah in a tweet said “Key take away from his brief is the Cabinet decision to dedicate 1% of our GDP to research and innovation which will be disbursed through the Ghana National Research Fund..”





“The Government of Ghana is leveraging Science & Technology for national development. This is expected to guide the next phase of our development agenda as a nation.”



