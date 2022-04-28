1.8 million school children in Ghana to benefit from enriched cocoa beverages

Business News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Ghana is second largest producer of cocoa



Per capita consumption of cocoa in Ghana is 0.5 kilograms (kg)



Niche Cocoa sign MoU with Education Ministry



Some 1.8 million school children across six cocoa-growing regions in the country are expected to benefit from enriched ready-to-drink cocoa beverages.



This comes after the Ministry of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with indigenous cocoa processor, Niche Confectionery Ghana Limited (Confectionery Ghana) to supply the beverages to the school children.



Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra underscored the importance of nutrition in school children and reiterated government’s commitment to enhancing good nutrition in schools.



“This is why I am happy to sign an MoU between Confectionery Ghana and the Ministry of Education. The MOU will allow Confectionery to distribute chocolate beverages to primary school children in selected public schools across the country, with preference given to cocoa growing communities,” the Education Minister said.



“This partnership will help make President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of ensuring that every child has access to a cocoa beverage a reality,” he added.



The agreement was signed on April 22, 2022 by the Education Minister on behalf of government and Chief Executive Officer of Niche Cocoa Industry Limited, Edmund Poku.



Per the undertaking, confectionery Ghana is to provide basic school children in the selected schools with at least one ready-to-drink cocoa beverage per week.



This forms part of a collective effort by the government and the company to increase cocoa consumption within the country.



Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said Ghana had a health and nutrition challenge, with one in 10 children under five showing stunted growth and also lacking appropriate nutrients for development.



In addition, the per capita consumption of cocoa in Ghana is currently approximately 0.5 kilograms (kg) although it is the second-largest producer of the crop in the world.