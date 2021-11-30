1.75% e-levy too high, reduce it – Duffuor to government

Business News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

The e-levy has been widely criticized



The levy covers mobile money, bank transfers, others



Parliament rejected 2022 budget on November 26



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former finance minister under the Mills administration has kicked against government's decision to impose a 1.75 percent levy on electronic transactions.



According to him, the announced rate for the e-levy is rather “immoderate” and must there be reduced.



Speaking in an interaction on the Super Morning Show, Dr. Duffuor explained the call for a reduction in the rate of e-levy is apt as he believes it’s the first time such a levy is being introduced to the populace.



“1.75% for the E-levy is a bit high. It should come down a bit. This is the first time we are doing it, so we should start gradually to see how people will receive it. In all taxation, the question should be ‘What I am taking, how will the payer respond to it, and next year, will he be able to pay a bigger one for me?”



He further implored government to ensure mobile money transactions are cost-efficient on the Ghanaian consumer.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta when delivering the 2022 budget statement before Parliament announced a 1.75 percent levy on e-transactions covering mobile money, bank transfers and other payments.



The tax levy has however been widely criticized with lawmakers calling for a review of the tax imposed in the 2022 budget.



Parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021, rejected the 2022 budget statement and economic policy.



