Zodivc features Yaa Pono and Nii M on 'Kwa Brane'

Music of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer of Mugeez's record label Extrial Music Zodivc is out with another street anthem dubbed 'Kwabrane' featuring Yaa Pono and Nii M.



The perfectly crafted 'Kwa Brane' was produced and written by Zodivc with an idea to motivate the youth to step up and believe in their hustle.



The video was directed by Adotey Lomotey.



According to the producer cum artiste, the new song creates the most fitting and beautiful music that forms a symbiosis with the deeper meaning of the Twi word ‘Kwa Brane’ which means “self-actualized youth” or an idol in a society.



He added that when a youth realizes what he or she is worth himself, his dream comes true, and becomes successful, then he is termed as ‘Kwabrane’ because he created his own path.



“How I perceive life to be. For me, I think although there are ups and downs in life, the focus should be on winning," he said.