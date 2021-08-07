You are here: HomeEntertainmentMusic2021 08 07Article 1327204

Wiz Child out with 'Tamale We Dey' EP

Ghanaian artist Wiz Child follows up to his 2020 released 'Adaha' album with another collection titled 'Tamale We Dey'.

The title of the project is a celebration of the city Wiz Child is from.

Being a top player in the music scene in Northern Ghana, Wiz Child cements his place as a fan favorite with 'Tamale We Dey'.

The 6-song EP is a mixed bag of sounds that shows off Wiz Child's versatility as a singer and a rapper.

The EP features acts like Reezy Bwoy, Mezzy Numba, Kdee, Bless Dee, Ruff Guy, Burna Razy, Don Rhymes, and O'boy.

