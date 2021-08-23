We’re tired of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and others – Abrewa Nana as she stages a comeback

Music of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian female musician, Dorcas Opoku Dakwa popularly known as 'Abrewa Nana' is soliciting support as she finally announced her comeback into the showbiz industry.



Abrewa Nana has been out of the music scene for at least a decade now.



The Ghanaian female musician became a household name in the early 2000s at the early stage of the Hiplife music genre.



With her unique style of 'Twi-ragga', she was able to conquer the male-dominated music scene during her time.



However, touching on how she intends to take the industry by storm, she revealed in an interview with PureFM that, “things are going to change. This time around things will have to change because we are all fed up from the Shatta Wale’s to the Stonebwoy, to the Samini to the Sarkodie. We are all tired. I'm coming back to change things”, she told Hammer Nti in her interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



The talented singer is of the view that it is about time Ghanaians put a stop to the habit of supporting few artistes and instead out to the struggling ones.