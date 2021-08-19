Wavy the Creator, WurLD join forces on new single ‘Harmonies’

Music of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

Multidisciplinary artist Wavy the Creator has linked up with WurlD on a new single ‘Harmonies’.



An engrossing dose of modern Afro-pop, ‘Harmonies’ sees Wavy and WurlD trade sensual, hushed vocals amidst delicate piano chords and vibrant percussion.



It is the first single released from her forthcoming EP that’s out next month. Wavy describes the track as “an Afro-futuristic sound, that is sexy, sultry, provocative yet a classy declaration of intimacy between two people”.



A creative in the truest sense, the recording artist, photographer, fashion designer, and filmmaker Wavy the Creator is best known for her domestic breakout hit ‘H.I.G.H (Her In Greater Heights)’.



Juxtaposing crafty songwriting with sultry vocals, while infusing soul sounds with African pop, WurLD is another Nigerian breakout star in waiting. Releasing a full four albums in the last two years, his music has already amassed tens of millions of Spotify streams.



A collaboration between two of Nigeria’s most promising young musical talents, ‘Harmonies’ delivers suitably captivating results.



