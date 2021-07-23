Unread messages! Mista Myles unpacks a love thriller in new 4-track EP

Music of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Afrobeats’ latest favorite, Prince Doodo popularly known within showbiz circles as Mista Myles, isn’t slowing down this time around as he readies for Unread Messages EP.



Discovered by Mimlife Records, Mista Myles is a wonderful vocalist with versatile vocal abilities that square up with the now trending new school sound taking over the music space.



From vocal precision, fluidity, texture, right down to stagecraft, you’ll find an apt delivery from the super talented act as evidenced in previous releases and popular consent. True ingenuity and talent can neither be bought nor faked!



Scheduled to be released on the 23rd of July, 2021 across all major online music stores and streaming platforms, 'Unread Messages' EP is sure to give you a run for your craving ears.



The 4-track EP details Afrobeat essentials such as 'On My Way', 'Mind Love', the Kelvynboy-assisted 'Bend Ova', and 'Baby'. Each track has been tailor-made to maximize your listening experience.



Production credits go out to in-house producers for Mimlife Records, WebieJustDidIt, and NixieOfficivl.



