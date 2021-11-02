US-based Ghanaian musician Onyansapow drops new single 'Ye Hye Mpoboa'

Music of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: Samuel Ntim, Contributor

US-based musician Onyansapow's new banger, "Ye Hye Mpoboa," is already receiving airplay in most cities in Ghana and the US.



The single, recorded at Rec Room studios in Virginia, USA, was produced by Khizman.



The versatile musician who, this year, released songs like "Nothing Last Forever" and "We Move," threw more light on the importance of respecting each other regardless of one's status in life.



It seems Onyansapow was not enthused with Shata Wale's attempt to embarrass Arnold on the United Showbiz some months ago, compelling him to enter the studio to record a song that is gradually becoming fans favorite.



The lyrics were carefully crafted and intellectually delivered to make it more of a counseling section than a diss song.



Onyansapow, known in real life as William Sessi, hails from Takoradi in the Western region.



Before relocating to the US, he worked with Jay Q and had some hit songs with Kwabena Kwabena, Castro, Screwface, etc.



Onyansapow dreams of coming back to Ghana to set up his record label to support talented artists.



Listen to the video below:



