Trayc Selasi shares video for successful single ‘Somebody’

Music of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Fast-rising Ghanaian Afro-fusion singer, dancer, and songwriter, Trayc Selasi bursts back onto the scene following the success of her highly anticipated lead single ‘Somebody’ produced by Abochi Music, with the release of the official music video directed by Fotombo, taken from her critically acclaimed sophomore EP 'The Art and The Muse'.



Taking a dive into her cultural heritage, Trayc Selasi is already becoming a household name continuing to go against the mould, drawing on her own experiences to curate vibrant musical landscapes.



She makes music for listeners to feel, giving them a combination of prolific tones, melodic symphonies and cadences an insight into her incredible lyrical ability and spirited stagecraft.



Speaking on the inspiration behind ‘Somebody’, Trayc says "It’s the only 'honest' way of expressing how I've truly felt in the past and in the hope that many will relate".



She is one of the most promising talents to emerge from the UK Afro-Pop scene of late, having delivered a run of singles that have influenced the growth in her popularity such as ‘Rider’ (2018), ‘On My Mind’ (2019), and more recently ‘Bottom Power’ (2019).



Revolutionizing a new era of UK Afrobeat hitmakers, with no intentions of slowing down, listeners can expect a plethora of sounds from the talented star, as she continues positioning herself accordingly to leave a striking impact on the African diaspora.



