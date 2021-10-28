Strongman provokes thoughts in new single ‘Last Verse’

Music of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: GhBlogger, Contributor

Just a day to the release of his third studio collective, ‘The Tape EP’, multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Strongman voices out on a thought-provoking braggadocious single ‘Last Verse’ with visuals directed by KobbyShots.



On the low melodic instrumentation wastes no time in drawing listeners into the feels with his excellent delivery and story-telling cleverness.



Speaking about how levelheaded he has become to the politics and perks of the showbiz industry to where his focus has been currently, Strongman continuously dazzles and amazes fans.



Loved for his intelligent lyricism and spot-on delivery, the rapper backs his claim as the best rap artist in the country on this song.



Last Verse comes off as the last song of his The Tape EP.



Production credit goes to TubhaniMuzik.



Watch the video below



