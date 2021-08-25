Skillz 8Figure and Oxlade revel together in Istanbul’s nightlife

Music of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Coming off their performance in Istanbul, Turkey, at the Majestic Royal Lounge about a month ago, photos of the Ghana-based artist and Nigerian hitmaker together in a club emerge.



The two took to stage at the Nigerian’s much successful 'Oxlade Live in Turkey' show on July 16, and performed their recent collaboration, ‘Make Sense’, alongside Skillz 8Figure’s 2020 smash song, ‘Kolo’.



In what seemed to be successive showstoppers, the fiery ambience of the lounge would culminate in a celebration at Sess Club, where both artists linked up to get a taste of Istanbul’s nightlife per photos and videos shared by the Skillz.



Skillz 8Figure is tipped to release his own curated playlist titled 'Bliss' before 2021 close and is set to perform at yet another show in Turkey, headlined by Nigerian artist, Kcee.



Skillz 8Figure is an all-round African artist with Sierra Leonean heritage, currently residing in Ghana after his many years in the United States. His music has been defined by an array of different sounds, ultimately resulting in an innovative sound he calls ‘Coastal Music’.



In time, such creativity has led Skillz to make a platform for himself in Ghana and beyond, drawing in collaborations with some of the country’s big names: Joey B, Medikal and Kwesi Arthur amid his role as Trace Ghana ambassador.



‘Kolo’ off his ‘Gangster Luv’ EP remains a staple of his music feat and has so far made it onto the track-list of Tiffany Calver’s 'African Arising Mix' on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra.



