Shatta Wale releases flyer for new song 'Jail Man'

Music of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Self-acclaimed 'Dancehall King' Shatta Wale has released a flyer to a song titled ‘Jail Man’ after his release from prison custody a week ago.



On the flyer posted on social media by the dance hall artiste on Tuesday, he is accompanied by Medikal and the three other team members who were released by the court.



Details of the flyer showed him and four other colleagues in orange clothes in cells. He is shown with handcuffs holding the cell bars whiles the others are behind him.



The text accompanying the photo read: “Let this flyer fly as high as u can...It’s about to go downnnnn.” He added emojis of fire and the hashtag “DTB” which is an abbreviation for Deeper Than Blood.



Shatta Wale was arrested a day after he said he was on the run over fears for his life. Police said he had caused a social media post to be authored that his "life is in danger."



He was arrested with two others on charges of "spreading false information" over a reported gun attack on his person.



"He has been arrested to assist the police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic," a police statement said.



Fans reacting to the flyer are excited at the announcement just based on the song title.



