Shatta Wale exhibits Ga cultural heritage in ‘Botoe’ video

Music of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian dancehall recording artist, songwriter, and music producer, Shatta Wale has released another beautiful song titled; “Botoe (Listen)” that exhibits the Ga cultural heritage.



The mid-tempo song happens to be his second release in July 2021.



The ‘Hajia Bintu’ hit-maker is expected to release his fifth studio album titled “Gift of God (GOG)” soon.



He has also announced his retirement after the release of this album.



The Ga people belong to the Ga-Dangme group of Kwa people. Botoe (Listen) music video features some rich cultural heritage of Ga’s.



Watch the video below



