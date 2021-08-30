Richmond Opoku working magic as DopeNation’s manager

Music of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: Dopenation

Richmond Opoku is currently the artiste manager for a famous music group in Africa DopeNation. He is arguably the youngest artiste manager in Africa based on his looks. Hailing from the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Richmond is popularly known as RichDopeNation.



After graduating from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a bachelor's degree in sociology and social work, he moved to the capital city of Ghana (Accra) offered a marketing and sales training course with Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) during national service in the city.



Richmond worked with Excellence In Broadcasting Network (EIB Network) as a marketing executive (brands and events). During his days at EIB Network, he coordinated big events like Concerts (2016/2017) and saw big artists in Ghana, the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, EL, Mr. Eazi, etc at the Accra Sports Stadium. “Campus dey Pap” is a star-stunned campus event series at the various tertiary schools in Ghana, to talk of a few.



Having a passion for the music business, Richmond wanted to start his own record label, met DopeNation (Best Music Group in Ghana) during his days at EIB Network through an interview they granted on one of EIB Network's Live FM flagship morning show, the Breakfast Clubhouses, hosted by Jay Foley and Jeremie in 2018.



Working with DopeNation as their manager, “Eish” became a monster hit song making it one of the biggest songs of the group and also the first official project released. Since then, DopeNation has become a household name in the music scene in Africa. Richmond has achieved a lot with DopeNation with their first award being the SoundCity MVP award as Africa’s best musical duo in the year 2020 held in Nigeria.



Other achievements include leading the team to win Group of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020, Afrobeats Song of Year, Ghana Music & Arts Awards Europe (Group of the Year), and other nominations in Ghana and abroad.



Richmond is an ambitious and goal-driven individual with good communication and interpersonal skills as well as dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments. We wish him well and hope he achieves greater things with DopeNation and as a talent manager. Follow him on social media.



Instagram: @richdopenation

Twitter: @richdopenation



