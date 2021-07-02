R2Bees break hiatus with eye-peeling visuals for 'Fine Wine'

Music of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

It's another one for the ladies as R2Bees might just be describing their legendary status in the latest King Promise & Joeboy assisted jam titled ‘Fine Wine’.



As timeless as they may seem, the Tema-based music duo ain't ready to quit as they dish out sizzling hot visuals for their new tune directed by Century Films.



It wasn't too long ago when one half of the duo, Omar Sterling aka Paedae, occupied the airspace with his viral 20-track album, “Same Earth Different Worlds”, and people ain't even recovered from that yet. “Same Earth Different Worlds” has racked over 3.14 million streams on Audiomack and is still topping charts on Apple Music.



You won't be disappointed with the rasp and husk vocals of both Mugeez and Joeboy on 'Fine Wine' as well as the heart-melting silkiness of King Promise’s voice as icing on the cake.



Fast becoming one of Africa's vocal delights, Joe Boy graces the potential cross-continental hit single with his slurry vibes and exotic diction that better projects the African Afrobeats agenda.



The man of the moment, Omar Sterling, also did poetic justice to the song with his love arousing yet thought-provoking bars on this joint.



