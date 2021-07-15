Queen Ayorkor unveils colorful visuals for her single 'Money'

Music of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

West Jam Entertainment's vocal talent, Queen Ayorkor, has released yet another colorful and breathtaking visual of her 2020 smash hit, "Money".



The clip produced by Davies Bassey captures the singer in a myriad of locations, from indoors to outdoors. It was shot in South Africa.



This video presented a new sound and musical style for the Ghanaian singer. Here, Queen Ayorkor issues candid commentary on money and relationship but the highlight of the song is the music itself - a smooth Hip Hop with a fusion of R&B style ballad executed perfectly by the West Jam vocalist.



“Money” visuals serve as a follow-up to her previously heard single “Bestie” featuring the afrobeat badman Kelvynboy. The single has had series of new chart entries since it debuted.



Queen Ayorkor is a multi-talented Ghanaian musician. So far, she's only got a handful of songs out, but her effortlessly catchy debut single "Saa Side No" featuring award-winning singer, Bisa Kdei has amassed an impressive number of streams across the major digital stores, and her follow-up "Bestie" proves that it wasn't a fluke.



Queen Ayorkor's style is open and spacious, with minimalist production giving room for her subtly soulful voice to remain front-and-center at all times. Her approach to songwriting is timeless, but the final product is clean and modern.



