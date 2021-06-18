PzeeFire releases 'In A Beauiful Place' EP

Music of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

In this story, Pzeefire takes listeners on a journey into the mind of the African youth.



Born to very religious parents, things just had to be done a particular way - the “Godly” way. To an extent, it created a bubble he felt trapped in.



He had dreams of a life on the road and sold-out shows. A Popstar not bound by anything under the sun!



There was no reason to believe yet he believed and started writing the story of his life in melodies enclosed in rhymes he manifested from the world around him.



Pzeefire finds himself going against almost everything he was taught to believe while in search of his true voice.



Trapped in a time-lapse between Abuja and Accra, going deeper into his mind, He found a place to dream, grow and taste life.



A Beautiful Place is a collection of sounds highlighting memories and promises to self on a journey of self-love, healing, and enjoyment. PZ has found a way to face his fears, overcome his burdens, kill insecurities, and create 'IN A BEAUTIFUL PLACE.'



Enjoy these Afro-Fusion genre-bending melodies delivered by enchanting baritone vocals.



