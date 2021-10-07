Obaapa Christy appreciates God on ‘The Glory’

Music of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: William Boateng, Contributor

Gospel musician Obaapa Christy is set to release a single titled 'The Glory'.



Written by her husband, Nana Frankie, and rearranged by Obaapa Christy, ‘The Glory’ is a song of praise and thanksgiving to the Creator.



Interviewing her on what propelled her to write this song, Obaapa Christy said, “it would be recollected that the Covid-19 pandemic has had its own effects on both lives and properties and as such, it’s only appropriate to appreciate God for his interventions through it all.”



She continued to say “it’s a song of praises specifically for the believer who wants to thank God for seeing them through during difficult times in life”.



The song was recorded by renowned music producer Dan Bassey.



‘The Glory’ is scheduled for release on 12th October 2021.