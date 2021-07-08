Naomi Assani returns with ‘Righteous’ single

Music of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: Sampson Anang, Contributor

UK–based Ghanaian gospel musician with an amazing spiritual depth, Naomi Assani inspires with her long-anticipated brand new song titled “Righteous”.



Naomi’s previous released singles have been accepted generally around the country and beyond.



The song “Righteous” is a soul-lifting song melded with a delightful Ghanaian dialect that energizes devotees of Christ that, in spite of the difficult times, God will make all impossibilities possible.



Her latest effort “Righteous” is a song that reminds and encourages Christians all over the world to remain steadfast and faithful to God; that He can never ever fail.



“The content of my song is a message for everyone because it is a request for the Almighty God to take supreme control over everything we are doing this year,” he told GospelEmpireGh.Com.



Naomi Assani is a singer and songwriter who is passionate about spreading the gospel of Christ through music.



The gospel powerhouse stands out from other emerging artistes in the gospel genre and is revered as one of the influencers of the next generation of gospel music.



She is a dynamic recording and performing artiste that carries so much elegance in her ministrations.



The gospel icon’s passion for music all started when she was 12 years. She started singing at church and later joined the church choir.



Her late grandfather was a prolific songwriter but she didn’t understand the nitty-gritty about the musical ministry until she got older to take up his mantle in the family line.



