You are here: HomeEntertainmentMusic2021 07 30Article 1320724

Music of Friday, 30 July 2021

Disclaimer

Source: museafrica.com

Mestar Oscar readies new single – out August 6th

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mestar Oscar is set to release his single Mestar Oscar is set to release his single

Dance is a conduit through which certain undying energy perpetually manifests Mestar Oscar knows this too well, seeing how he cleverly penned the sexually charged dance tune Kutu, reminiscent of certain hot afternoon days and cool blue nights under neon lights.

Record Producer BabaWvd made this birdsong materialize, working together with Mestar and Fortune Dane and Denis Emery who played the roles of mixing and mastering engineers, respectively.

Kutu is consistently warm and colourful and comes together with a new dance challenge, complementing the Tik Tok #MeHoShiChallenge which continues to steadily rally views since Me Ho Shi ignited last Christmas.

Kutu is out and available across the various music streaming platforms from August 6th and can be pre-saved or previewed, forthwith.

Mestar Oscar readies new single - out August 6th

About Mestar Oscar

Oscar Azims Valentine is popularly known amongst his peers as Mestar Oscar.

A very charismatic, energetic and cheerful dancer and musician, Mestar is blazing a trail and carving a niche for himself as Ghana’s Afro Beat/EDM export.

“I always try by bringing out my best, providing the right amount of vibes for my audience.” Mestar Oscar.

He is influenced by Ghanaian Highlife music from the ‘90s through to the 2000s; specifically from Castro, Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah and as well as from Rihanna and Chris Brown, Kygo, Avicii, The Chainsmokers and Sia.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Actress Lydia Forson

No susu for hospitals, killer roads but for Cathedral 'they wanted' - Lydia Forson jabs

Sports

Abeiku Jackson sets national record in Men's 100m Butterfly at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020: Swimmer Abeiku Jackson sets national record in Men's 100m Butterfly

Business

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Government spent GH¢836m on free water policy - Finance Minister

Africa

The draw will take place on August 17 in Cameroon

CAF confirms date for AFCON 2022 draw in Cameroon

Opinions

Paul Essien is former MP for Jomoro

Re: Former Jomoro MP exposed by CODA, prosecute him - NDC to Govt