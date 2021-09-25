Larruso serves us a new street anthem 'New Gen'

Music of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Young Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall star, Larruso has released a new street anthem, “New Gen” produced by theonebeatz and Beatz Dakay.



The wavy afro-dancehall rhythm and catchy lyrics to “New Gen” reaffirm every youth from the ghetto to keep a tunnel focus on making money, take care of their families and also to love and respect the women around them.



This new single comes out as the second single released off Larruso’s first studio project titled “NEW GEN” due to be released.



“New Gen” by Larruso was produced by Theonebeatz and Beatz Dakay.